Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.22. 78,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.21. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.