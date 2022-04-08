Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 525,147 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 11.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $663,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Shares of V traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

