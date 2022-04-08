$47.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $198.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

