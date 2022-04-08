Autonio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $131,140.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $131,140.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.06 or 0.07574387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.90 or 1.00331563 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

