Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$172.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $478,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

