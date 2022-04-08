National Bankshares Raises Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$54.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.09. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$38.54 and a 52 week high of C$51.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

