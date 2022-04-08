Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.69. The company had a trading volume of 214,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

