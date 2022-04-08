Hoo Token Reaches Market Cap of $114.86 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $114.86 million and $10.11 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.93 or 0.07510299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.73 or 1.00522352 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

