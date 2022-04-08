Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.91

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.91 and last traded at C$58.84, with a volume of 1175152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.13.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.19.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.41.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.2199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.