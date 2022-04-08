Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 6,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 647,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

