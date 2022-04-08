Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 424000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,213.11). Also, insider Laurie Benson acquired 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,413.38). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 298,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,020.

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

