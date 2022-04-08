Renaissance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,594 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $37.34. 29,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

