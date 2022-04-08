Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.81. 82,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

