Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) PT Raised to C$1.10 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,102. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

