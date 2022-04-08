PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Down 5.5%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. 3,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $890.33 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

