SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,284 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $41.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 205,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.