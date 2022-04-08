Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.85. 38,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.