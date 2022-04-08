Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 6,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,465. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
