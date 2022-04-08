Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

DLR stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.84. 22,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

