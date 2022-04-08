Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Position Increased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,895,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,661,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

PYCR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,395. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

