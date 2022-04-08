Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $142.37. 11,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,671. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average of $266.42.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

