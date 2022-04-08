Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. Partly due to these tailwinds, the company's share price has increased in the past year. However, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Also, high debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.