DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,628. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

