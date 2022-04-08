Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $6.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,504. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

