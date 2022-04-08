Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $6.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,504. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.