First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.45.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 892,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

