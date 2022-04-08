Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.18.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.38 on Friday, hitting C$9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 913,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,291. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.10.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

