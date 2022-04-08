Scotiabank Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price (down previously from C$145.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.40.
Shares of TFII stock traded down C$5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,420. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$92.38 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.