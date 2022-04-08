Scotiabank Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price (down previously from C$145.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.40.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,420. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$92.38 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

