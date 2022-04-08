Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 34,579 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $68,917,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 590,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. 40,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,756. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

