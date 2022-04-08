Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,586. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

