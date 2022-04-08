Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.67. The company has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.