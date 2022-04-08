Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.51 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $84.74. 15,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

