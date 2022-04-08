BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $52.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

