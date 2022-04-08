Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

