iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce $302.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.63 million to $306.29 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $120.89.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.