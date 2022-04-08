TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $9.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 403,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.