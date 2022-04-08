Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.00. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCRN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $788.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

