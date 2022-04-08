AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.25 and last traded at $106.25. Approximately 32,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 790,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.
AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
