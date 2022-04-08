AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.25 and last traded at $106.25. Approximately 32,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 790,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.