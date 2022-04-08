JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.24).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.61) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.74) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of JD stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 145.15 ($1.90). The company had a trading volume of 4,664,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.32.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($27,934,426.23).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

