iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 35,662 shares.The stock last traded at $111.09 and had previously closed at $111.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

