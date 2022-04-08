Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.17

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 2794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

