Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.17

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 2794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
