Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.34

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.34 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 51461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

