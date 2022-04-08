Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.45. 25,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,175,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,038 shares of company stock worth $355,413. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $986,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.