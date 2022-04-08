Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 5.3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.87. 5,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 884,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.