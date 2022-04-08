Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 5.3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.87. 5,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 884,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
