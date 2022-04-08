Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 3,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

