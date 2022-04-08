Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 5,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,912,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

