Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 4.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 5,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,912,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.