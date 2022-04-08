Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $586,467.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.