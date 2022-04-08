Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $200,783.75 and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,540,358 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

