AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £110 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £110 ($144.26) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($157.38) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £101.41 ($132.99).

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 241.38 ($3.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching £109.09 ($143.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,213.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,867.22. The stock has a market cap of £169.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,818.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of £110 ($144.26).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

