Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$3.60 at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark to C$3.60 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

QTRH has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of QTRH traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,164. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

