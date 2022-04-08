Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($126.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.89 ($108.67).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded up €3.65 ($4.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €71.20 ($78.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.68. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a one year high of €99.40 ($109.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

